Former Whitehouse standout signs with the Chargers

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Dylan Cantrell had a tremendous high school football career at Whitehouse High School.
From there he’d go to Texas Tech, where he also had success. The LA Chargers drafted Cantrell in the sixth round back in April, continuing his trend of high performance success.
While impressing the coaches, when he suffered an injury, and he would be cut.
Monday the Chargers signed Cantrell to a contract to add to their already high flying offense. Offensive lineman Joe Barksdale was released while dealing with depression.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.