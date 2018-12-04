Former employee mourns the passing of Former President George H.W. Bush

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - The lives Former President George H.W. Bush impacted stretch across the world, including in East Texas.
80-year-old Ann Dwyer is just one of the many Americans mourning the loss of President Bush. But she also remembers happier times.
“His kindness and his ability to accept me for who I was," she said.
Dwyer emigrated from England in 1963 when she was 24-years-old. She said her first job was working as one of the former president’s secretaries at Zapata Petroleum Corporation in Houston, Texas.
“George was extremely fine to work for, he was a super kind person as was Barbara," she said.
One of her fondest memories - her coworkers and Bush 41′s obsession with her accent.
“My accent was just fascinating to the rest of the staff and the entertainment of the day was to gather around my desk and make me talk," she said.
The presidency was merely a dream for President Bush when Dwyer knew him, but she still got a glimpse of what was to come.
“He had speeches that he was preparing that we had to type and get back to him," she said.
When he was president she said she felt honored to have known him.
“I’d see him on television and think my gosh I can’t believe I was actually in the same room with that wonderful person," she said.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.