Fate of state official raises questions about NH primary

"The reliability of that state's process has been factored in, I think, in a big way for New Hampshire being in the No. 1 slot, and anything that would put that at risk should be seriously weighed," he said. "There's been a perception, and also I think a reality, that there's been a nonpartisan approach taken to the conduct and execution of the New Hampshire primary process, and it's given it a lot of credibility and injected a strong air of fairness and independence from any political tampering. I think the state would do well to maintain that reputation."