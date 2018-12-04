Eddie Murphy and fiancee have baby boy, his 10th child

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Paige Butcher, left, and Eddie Murphy attend "SUBCONSCIOUS" by Bria Murphy Gallery Opening at Lace Gallery in Los Angeles. Murphy and his fiancee Butcher have a new baby boy. The couple released a statement through Murphy’s publicist Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, saying Max Charles Murphy was born Friday, Nov. 30 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Richard Shotwell)