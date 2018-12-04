East Texans share personal stories of former President George H.W. Bush

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - East Texans are joining the rest of the nation in remembering the 41st president, George H. W. Bush, who died on Friday.
In Angelina County, one attorney remembers the early days of his political career.
“His legacy speaks for itself,” said Bob Flournoy, a Lufkin attorney.
It was in the late 1960s that Flournoy became acquainted with the Bush family. Then in 1970, the former president was running for a U.S. Senate seat and Flournoy’s wife Genie was volunteering on the George H.W. Bush campaign.
Flournoy said Genie even gave a tour of Lufkin to the man who would later become president.
“So in the process, he came to Lufkin and she took him to see the zoo and to Lufkin Industries, and she finally took him to the monastery, and so they prayed with him and so on,” Flournoy said.
The Flournoys received a letter from Bush after losing that senate race to Lloyd Bentsen.
In that letter, Flournoy said Bush wrote that he was contemplating whether to stay in politics or move back to Texas for business.
“This was 48 years ago remember. And he wrote her the neatest letter that I’ve ever seen,” Flournoy said. “Have it framed and hanging in our home, and I just picked it up just the day after he passed away. And I was reading the letter and I think it tells an awful lot about George Bush, Sr.”
Another attorney, Wayne Haglund, remembers his meeting with the president. He describes Bush as"the most gracious person". That meeting was nearly a decade ago at a Downtown Houston restaurant and still lingers in his mind today.
“Didn’t want to talk about himself. Absolutely no pretense about the man at all. And like I told you before, I’m a life long democrat but George H.W. Bush was a class act and a credit to his family and to that office. I think he actually elevated that office.”
