Drivers who pass stopped school buses to lose license for three months in one Canadian province

(RNN) – A Canadian province is taking concrete action to deter people from trying to pass stopped school buses.
The province of Prince Edward Island, in eastern Canada, has instituted a new measure that will temporarily strip drivers of their licenses if they illegally pass a school bus, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported last week.
The regulation was a response to a number of close calls in the fall, according to the CBC.
There have been several tragic instances in the U.S. over the last couple of months, as well. In October, a woman killed three young siblings going past a school bus in Indiana.
The driver, 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd, claimed she didn’t realize she was coming on a stopped bus when she went around it.
Other accidents occurred in Florida, Mississippi and Kentucky.
According to the CBC, Prince Edward Island drivers who fail to stop for a bus will have their license suspended for three months and be fined $5,000.
“This means drivers who ignore this law are not allowed on Island roads,” Paula Biggar, the Prince Edward Island transportation minister.
Drivers will have to pay $100 and take a defensive driving course to have their license reinstated, the CBC reported.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.