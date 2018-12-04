Crews responding after car catches fire in Lindale

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - Crews are on scene of where a car caught on fire in Lindale.
According to the Lindale Police Department, officers along with Lindale Fire are responding to a car on fire near the intersection of Highway 69 and Interstate 20.
The car is off the roadway on the northbound shoulder. According to a witness, one lane has been blocked off as crews work to remove the car. Various witnesses have reported northbound traffic has been backed up due to the fire.
Lindale police report they believe the car was unoccupied when crews arrived on scene.
Details are limited at this time. KLTV will continue to update the story as details become available.
