City leaders, dignitaries mark ‘official’ opening of Toll 49 relief route in Lindale

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - Section 4 of Toll 49 has been open since early November, but city officials in Lindale didn’t consider the relief route officially open until the ribbon was cut.
Lindale’s mayor Jeff Daughtery helped lead a ceremony officially marking the Toll 49 addition Tuesday afternoon at the Texas Music City Grill and Smokehouse.
The Lindale relief route begins at the intersection of Interstate 20 and ends at U.S. 69, north of Lindale. The new stretch will cut at least 10 to 15 minutes off the commute from Lindale to the interstate.
North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority’s board is now taking the next steps to develop Segment 6, which would extend from S.H. 110 to S.H. 271, on the east side of Tyler.
