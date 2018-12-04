Biden says he's the most qualified person to be president

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2018 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a rally in Bridgeton, Mo. Biden says he'll announce within the next two months whether he plans to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020. The 76-year-old Democrat made his comments Monday, Dec. 3 to an audience at the University of Montana. Biden is touring the nation to promote his memoir, "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose." (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (Jeff Roberson)