Athens ISD looking into four-day instructional week

According to research and the experiences of districts already using such a calendar, the four primary benefits of a four-day instructional week are: recruitment and retention (a four-day instructional week would encourage top teachers and staff to not only come to AISD but remain there when nearby districts may offer higher salaries); student learning (having and retaining the best teachers directly benefits students’ academic performance); school culture and reduced absences (studies of the four-day instructional week indicate it reduces behavior referrals and, in some cases, is correlated with increased graduation rates); and preparedness (instructional and support staff have more time for professional development and classroom preparation). What is not being considered as a factor is cost. While there may be some savings in energy and fuel, there could also be new expenditures in other areas, making the proposal “revenue neutral.”