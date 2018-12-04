Affidavit: Bullard murder suspect said ‘God is not going to forgive me’

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Documents released Tuesday give details on the murder case involving a 77-year-old man’s homicide during a robbery.
The affidavit states Brentavian Henderson, 22, killed Roy Bowins while stealing a car and two televisions from him home. Henderson’s sister, Krystal Dixon 25, and girlfriend, Tationna Mosley, 19, were his accomplices, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, the investigation began on Nov. 23 when Tyler police responded to an assault. A 19-year-old woman told police that three people, one of whom was Dixon, were trying to frame her for murder. She showed a picture of a license plate to police and the number returned to Bowins home address.
Police alerted the sheriff’s office so they could do a welfare check on Bowins. A deputy discovered Bowins' body inside a metal building on the property.
According to the affidavit, the assault victim told police the suspects were staying in a Tyler motel and gave them their room number. Detectives then spoke to the assault victim, who said Dixon and another person came to her home and blocked her in the property with their vehicle. She said Dixon wanted to fight her because she kept Bowins' vehicle all night so she could commit prostitution, and she was not answering the phone when Dixon called about getting the vehicle back. That is when they took Bowins' vehicle back to the motel, according to the affidavit.
Deputies then took Dixon and Mosley to the sheriff’s office and interviewed them.
According to the affidavit, Dixon said the trio went to Bullard on Nov. 12 and Henderson talked about getting “stuff and getting a vehicle.” Dixon said she was driving and dropped Henderson off close to Bowins' home before going to a nearby church parking lot.
Dixon said Henderson later met them in the parking lot with Bowins' vehicle and they followed him to the Antioch community to sell a television. But when they got to the southern part of Smith County they reached a bridge which was impassable due to flooding. The affidavit states Dixon said Henderson then put the television in Dixon’s vehicle, then drove Bowins' vehicle back to Bowins' home, with Dixon following him.
Dixon said when Henderson got in the car, he said, “It was either him or me” and “I think I killed him.” Dixon said they then drove to a crack house, where they traded the television for crack cocaine. They then went back to the motel and Dixon said the next morning Henderson asked if they could borrow her car so they could go back to Bowins' home and burn the vehicle. However, they did not burn the vehicle and instead left it an apartment complex for several days. Dixon said she then rented the vehicle to the assault victim for five dollars so she could use it as a prostitute.
The affidavit states Mosley confirmed much of the same information Dixon gave. She said she and Henderson were in the motel room when Henderson talked about committing a burglary and taking TVs from “old folks.” She said after they picked up Henderson at Bowins' home, he seemed extremely agitated and nervous. She said during the night, Henderson woke her up and said, “God is not going to forgive me for what I’ve done.”
Mosley said the next morning they took the vehicle and hid it in a wooded area near the Antioch Community. She said Henderson threw the keys into the woods and a week later they went back to the woods with a flashlight and found the keys.
According to the affidavit, investigators found evidence in Bowins' home of him having been dragged from the house to the outdoor building. There was also evidence to show blunt force trauma to the neck, face, and head.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.