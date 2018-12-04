Affidavit: Bullard murder suspect said ‘God is not going to forgive me’

Dixon said when Henderson got in the car, he said, “It was either him or me” and “I think I killed him.” Dixon said they then drove to a crack house, where they traded the television for crack cocaine. They then went back to the motel and Dixon said the next morning Henderson asked if they could borrow her car so they could go back to Bowins' home and burn the vehicle. However, they did not burn the vehicle and instead left it an apartment complex for several days. Dixon said she then rented the vehicle to the assault victim for five dollars so she could use it as a prostitute.