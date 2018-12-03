Woman accused of chasing, striking ex’s car pleads guilty

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Tyler woman who was indicted for chasing her ex-boyfriend’s car and striking it twice has received her sentence.
20-year old Ravin Anderson plead guilty on November 5 and was sentenced to 6 years deferred adjucation.
The sentence was handed down by Judge Russell.
Anderson had been indicted in August for the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest by a Smith County Grand Jury.
PREVIOUS STORY: Tyler woman who chased, struck ex’s car indicted
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.