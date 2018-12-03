Woman accused of chasing, striking ex’s car pleads guilty

Ravin Anderson (Source: Smith County Jail)
By Christian Terry | December 3, 2018 at 2:27 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 2:37 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Tyler woman who was indicted for chasing her ex-boyfriend’s car and striking it twice has received her sentence.

20-year old Ravin Anderson plead guilty on November 5 and was sentenced to 6 years deferred adjucation.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Russell.

Anderson had been indicted in August for the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest by a Smith County Grand Jury.

