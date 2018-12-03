Winnsboro Police sign for and protect Christmas packages

WINNSBORO, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas police department is offering to keep your packages safe this Christmas. In an effort to curb front porch package theft, the Winnsboro Police Department says they’ll sign for your package and secure it until you can pick it up.
“Every door here’s locked and you have to have a key fob to get in," Police Chief Andy Chester said. “So they’re going to be secure.”
Chief Chester says they got the idea after a captain heard a story about some Dallas-area departments doing a similar program. He says last year they lost several packages locally and anticipate porch thieves every year.
“If someone is ordering a package from Amazon or eBay, or something online, and they’re going to have the package delivered to the house, we came up with an idea to have it delivered to our police department," Chester said.
All residents have to do is have the package sent in their name to the Winnsboro Police Department in care of dispatch.
The address should look like this:
Your Name
c/o WPD Dispatch
501 S. Main St.
Winnsboro, Texas 75494
Once the package is delivered, it can be picked up with proper identification.
“We thought we’d at least give it a try and the feedback on Facebook has been amazing,” Chester said. “We anticipate some packages being delivered soon.”
Chester says right now the program is only for those who live in Winnsboro. He hopes the idea will inspire other East Texas departments.
“It’s a little bit more secure than your front porch,” Chester said.
