Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Tonight will remain partly cloudy with chilly temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. While today was pleasant and mild despite a cold front moving through East Texas, temps behind the front will begin to noticeably drop with Monday morning starting off in the lower to mid 40s and highs only warming into the middle 50s. Dipping even colder into the lower 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday morning with mostly sunny skies sticking around through the first half of next week before cloud cover increases on Thursday. Another strong cold front expected on Friday with showers and thunderstorms likely. We’ll see reinforcing chilly air behind the front, keeping our highs in the mid-40s for the weekend with mostly cloudy skies.