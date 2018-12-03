Officials determine deadly San Marcos fire was intentionally set

SAN MARCOS, TX (KLTV) - A fire in San Marcos that claimed the lives of five people, including one East Texan, was determined by officials to have been intentionally set.
Five people, including 23-year-old James Miranda of Mount Pleasant, lost their lives on July 20 when a fire broke out at the Iconic Village Apartments in San Marcos.
According to a press release from the City of San Marcos, officials with the San Marcos Fire Department and ATF said in a joint press conference, that after an examination of the evidence from the fire, they determined the fire was intentionally set.
During the 4-month-investigation, according to the press release, officials conducted on-scene examinations, interviewed witnesses and tested evidence at the ATF’s Fire Research Laboratory.
Officials are now also asking for the public’s help in finding the person or people responsible for the fire. The city reported ATF is offering a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to the identity of those involved.
“This is the most deadly fire in San Marcos history and we are calling on the public to assist in providing vital information to solve this crime,” said San Marcos Fire Chief Les Stephens in a press release from the city.
While officials have determined how and where the fire started, they stated they would not release anymore information while the investigation continues.
Anyone with information that could lead to identity and possible arrest of those involved is asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or email ATFTips@atf.gov.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.