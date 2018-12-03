Michigan to be first Midwest state to allow recreational pot

The doors are not open yet. The new law creates a system of growing and selling marijuana, with millions of dollars to be collected in taxes, but those shops still are months away and must involve state regulators. So people who want marijuana now will need to grow it or obtain it by other, perhaps illegal, means. Michigan is just beginning to license medical-marijuana dispensaries. Abel hopes Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer considers allowing them to sell marijuana for recreational use to meet demand. "The sooner they license retail stores, the sooner the state will be collecting revenue," he says.