East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Sunny/Mostly Clear skies are expected through Wednesday across East Texas before clouds begin to increase on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to remain fairly cool as well. Morning lows will range from near freezing on Tuesday morning then in the lower 40s on Thursday. Afternoon highs should range from the lower 50s on Tuesday to the middle to upper 50s on Thursday. A cold front is expected to move through our areas on Friday morning bringing with it some very heavy rainfall and a few isolated thundershowers. Rainfall totals may reach close to 4 inches starting late Thursday and continuing through Saturday morning. Deep East Texas may see totals nearing 6 inches. We are not expecting a lot of severe weather, just some areas of very heavy rainfall. Sunday is expected to remain mostly cloudy and then clearing skies by next Monday. Temperatures are expected to remain near or below normal through the entire 7 day forecast period. Keep those jackets and umbrellas handy.