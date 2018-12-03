East Texas roadwork for the week of Dec. 6

A traffic switch is scheduled for implementation on Monday, December 3. The new traffic pattern will split traffic to each side of the bridge with concrete traffic barrier set to protect work in the center of the bridge. Caution is advised due to narrow travel lanes. Wide loads should seek alternate routes due to restrictions for oversized vehicles. Daily lane closures are possible. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph through this projectthat includes, cleaning and painting steel girders, bridge rail replacement, and a concrete overlay of the existingbridge deck.