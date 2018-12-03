East Texas Ag News: When to prune your plants

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Taking a look at the best times to prune your plants, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Overton.
Most woody trees and shrubs can be safely pruned from now through early March. You’ll want to prune your garden to take out broken branches, along with dead, winter-killed or diseased wood.
Avoid severe pruning if possible. Leaving stubs that are too long or short does not allow the wood to heal properly. This can lead to an infestation of insects or disease.
Plants which bloom in early spring should be pruned after they flower. Those that bloom later in the spring and summer can be pruned during wintertime.
Roses are pruned in mid-February except spring-only bloomers which are cut back after spring flowering.
