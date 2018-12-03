Community-wide concert planned to celebrate Hannukah, klezmer music

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Rabbi Neal Katz and Congregation Beth El will be presenting the 11th annual Hanukkah concert Monday night.
The concert will include Klezmer music, or music of the Eastern European Jewish life. They will also present popular Hannukah songs.
“It’s a fun word to say -- Klezmer -- people don’t generally know what it is,” said Katz. “I often tell them to think ‘Fiddler on the Roof’."
Every year, Katz brings together 10 area musicians on a variety of instruments. This year, there will be a number of other musical acts, as well as poetry reading. The entire community is invited to attend.
“So it’s really been a fun thing. Most of the crowd isn’t Jewish, it’s sort of just a great cultural experience because it’s not just a concert of klezmer music," said Katz. "There’s alot of stuff going on: A: We’re going to be playing Hanukkah music; B: we’re going to be celebrating Hanukkah, so we’re going to light some candles, play some Hanukkah songs.”
The concert will be Monday night at 7 p.m. at Liberty Hall in Tyler. Tickets are $15; some will be available at the door, however Katz recommended buying online.
