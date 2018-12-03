Community-wide concert planned to celebrate Hannukah, klezmer music

“So it’s really been a fun thing. Most of the crowd isn’t Jewish, it’s sort of just a great cultural experience because it’s not just a concert of klezmer music," said Katz. "There’s alot of stuff going on: A: We’re going to be playing Hanukkah music; B: we’re going to be celebrating Hanukkah, so we’re going to light some candles, play some Hanukkah songs.”