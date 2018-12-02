Vehicle crashes into Payne Springs Fire Rescue sign

PAYNE SPRINGS, TX (KLTV) - A man was able to walk away after his vehicle crashed into the sign in front of a fire station.
According to a Facebook post, at 4:23 a.m. Sunday, Payne Springs Fire Rescue was dispatched to an accident in front of Station 1 in the 12000 block of TX-198.
The post said a member was at the station at the time of the accident and reported a single-vehicle accident with heavy damage to the vehicle after hitting the sign in front of the station.
The post said the driver was able to walk away from the crash and that he had fallen asleep and only awoke when the vehicle was leaving the roadway without time to brake.
They said the sign suffered damage and is turned off right now.
