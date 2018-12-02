TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to accident on I-20 near Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - UPDATE: Our reporter on the scene said it appears that eastbound traffic is being rerouted onto Longview exits towards Highway 80. Westbound traffic is crawling slowly for miles on the east side of the wreck.
Emergency crews are responding to the scene of an accident on I-20 near Longview.
According to a tweet from the Longview Fire Department, they are on the scene of an accident with an injury near mile marker 598 in the eastbound lanes of I-20.
Be prepared for delays and stay alert if in the area.
