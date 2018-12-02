Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: We’re waking up this morning with mostly sunny skies and light winds from the west. Temperatures are a little chilly this morning in the upper 40s. Skies remaining mostly sunny for the first part of the day but a slight increase of cloud cover should leave us with partly cloudy skies by tonight. A cold front has started to move through East Texas and highs for today will depend on what time it reaches you. That being said we should see a range of high temps in our area with northern and central counties only reaching into the lower to mid-60s while Deep East Texas should see temps as high as the upper 60s to near 70 degrees! Thankfully rain chances associated with this front are next to zero, with a few light showers more than likely sticking north of the Red River. Temps behind the front drop considerably with Monday morning starting off in the mid-40s and then dipping even colder into the lower 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Mostly sunny skies sticking around through the first half of next week before cloud cover increases on Thursday. Another strong cold front expected on Friday, with likely rain chances and highs only in the upper 40s to lower 50s by the weekend.