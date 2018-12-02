Longview woman remembers meeting Bush 41

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The news of George H.W. Bush’s passing was a sad note to some East Texans who had connections with him.
The former president visited Longview twice and left behind a lasting memory for at least one East Texan.
It's one of Longview resident Natalie Rabicoff's favorite possessions. A simple photograph of her and her daughter with former president Bush. And more, a keepsake image of her hugging Bush.
"I was so excited to see him I said could I please hug you vice president bush? And he said of course. and he hugged me back. I had no idea the media was behind me," Natalie says.
Bush made two stops in Longview, with Rabicoff attending one of his speeches.
She even sent her photographs to the White House to be autographed.
"I asked both he and Barbara to please autograph my pictures I had chutzpah to tell them what to do. But it's something for me and my grandchildren and legacy for the future," Rabicoff says.
At the time of the meeting, she was struck with what a genuinely nice soft-spoken man he was,
“He was very much a gentleman, very soft spoken, I knew a little about his background and I was very proud to meet him.”
“And I always gravitated when there were presidents in my community,” says Natalie.
She also feels Bush 41 was under-rated, a strong leader in difficult times.
"I think when you weight it out, he did more positive things than negative. Very proud to meet him, and know that he was representing our country and our state," she says.
Rabicoff actually sent two pictures to the Bush administration to be autographed.
When one of them came back unsigned, she sent it back and the Bush administration made sure it was autographed before being returned to her.
