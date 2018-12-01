Teacher tells first graders Santa Claus isn’t real

MONTVILLE, NJ (RNN) - A teacher in New Jersey has incurred the wrath of parents after she told first graders Santa Claus isn’t real.
According to the Associated Press, Cedar Hill School Principal Michael Raj sent a letter to parents following Thursday’s incident saying that as a parent, he understands how sensitive the subject matter is.
School officials have not identified the teacher involved, but Raj said he has spoken to her about her poor judgement.
The Mountville school district has apologized to the parents. Superintendent Rene Rovtar said she was troubled and disheartened to learn about what happened.
