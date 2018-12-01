Smith County Sheriff: Four indicted on drug distribution charges

(Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | December 1, 2018 at 1:39 PM CST - Updated December 1 at 1:39 PM

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said a long term drug investigation has led to four people being indicted.

According to a press release, this investigation lasted approximately seven months including many hours of tireless work by these investigators. Their hard work and diligence has led to the arrest and indictment of four individuals for Federal drug and firearm related charges.

The press release said as of November 14th, 2018, 24-year old Suri Rivera-Zuniga, 57-year old Kevin Russ Ivy, 30-year old Angelica Jaimes-Loredo, and 54-year old Stephen Paul Barton, were indicted by a Federal Grand Jury in the Eastern District of Texas for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possess with intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

The press release said during the course of the investigation, approximately four kilograms of Methamphetamine and two firearms were seized.

