Smith County Sheriff: Four indicted on drug distribution charges

The press release said as of November 14th, 2018, 24-year old Suri Rivera-Zuniga, 57-year old Kevin Russ Ivy, 30-year old Angelica Jaimes-Loredo, and 54-year old Stephen Paul Barton, were indicted by a Federal Grand Jury in the Eastern District of Texas for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possess with intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.