Report: Texas leads nation in children without health insurance

AUSTIN, TX (KLTV) - In a report released this week from Georgetown University, Texas ranks first in the nation for the rate of uninjured children. The report looks at 2017 and shows that 10.7 percent, or 835,000 children, were without health insurance in Texas, up from 9.8 percent in 2016.
“The high rate of uninsured kids shows that fewer kids might be able to get routine checkups,” said Adriana Kohler with Texans Care for Children. “Health insurance is vital for getting eyeglasses to see the board, checkups, flu shots, immunizations, and healthcare for kids.”
According to Kohler, some of the reasons believed to be behind the cause include increasing public perception that there are limited options. She also says last year’s CHIP funding lapse caused confusion among families looking for healthcare options.
Across the nation, there was also an increase in the number of kids without health insurance from 4.7 percent in 2016 to 5 percent in 2017.
Kohler said it’s important for families to understand their options to figure out what’s best for them. The deadline to enroll for insurance through healthcare.gov is December 15.
