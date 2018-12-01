Police arrest kidnapping suspect in Shreveport

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A frightening ordeal for a Longview family ends in a Shreveport neighborhood as police there arrest several people involved in a kidnapping connected to East Texas.
About 9:40 this morning, officers in Shreveport responded to the scene of a suspicious vehicle in Queensborough, assisting a Longview police investigation.
“We’re asking residents to stay clear of this area, Queensborough school is on lock-down. we’ve evacuated several homes around our target location,” said Shreveport police detective Angie Wilhite.
A standoff ensued as Shreveport officers found what they come across. A kidnapping.
"The suspect actually came to the location and forced a female into his car," said Longview police officer Kristie Brian.
"We ask everybody to stay out of the area," Wilhite said.
It started at the Ware Meadows apartments in Longview on South High Street and escalated into an interstate run that led to Shreveport.
When Longview officers arrived at the apartments, they were told that a female victim had been forced into a car driven by a suspect, later identified as 32-year old Desmond Ossie Edwards.
"It happened really fast, and we were able to get information, people knew her, knew him, and were able to give us information quickly," Brian says.
Police were told Edwards had come to the victim's apartment and forced her to get into his vehicle.
They were reported heading East on I-20.
"We had information that led us to that location in Shreveport," Brian says.
The search led to a home near the Queensborough school.
After a standoff, four people were taken into custody, and the victim was released unharmed.
Desmond Edwards has so far been charged with aggravated assault.
The Queensborough school was on lock-down until Shreveport police took the subjects into custody.
Names of the victim and other people taken into custody have not been released.
