Plane crashes into Florida autism therapy facility; 2 dead

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (CNN) - Two people are dead after a small plane crashed into an autism therapy center in Florida.
The incident happened Saturday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.
Officials say there were 13 people inside the therapy center when the plane crashed into it, five of them children.
The crash set the building on fire, but everyone was able to get out safely.
One teacher had a minor injury.
Authorities confirm both victims were on board the Cessna plane, which was flying from Fort Lauderdale to the northern Florida town of Hilliard.
The NTSB is investigating what happened.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.