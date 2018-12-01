Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect overnight through daybreak Saturday morning. A line of showers and thunderstorms developing along the cold front will push through the area overnight. Some storms, especially in northern counties, could become strong to severe. Damaging winds, small hail and isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. A tornado watch is in effect until midnight - 2am Saturday for northern counties of East Texas, mainly along the I-30 corridor. The rain and any severe weather will end by daybreak Saturday morning as the cold front pushes past the region. Expect clearing skies early Saturday with warm and breezy conditions by afternoon. Temperatures this weekend will reach the 70s with lots of sunshine. Another cold front arrives early Monday. No real chance for rain with this front, but cooler temperatures will begin to filter in to East Texas and will stick around through next week.