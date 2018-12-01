‘I will swim with sharks again’ 8-year-old boy says after animal bites shoulder

SANDY, UT (KSTU/CNN) – An 8-year-old boy is recovering after he was bitten by a shark while on vacation in the Bahamas.
Asher Jones was with his family when the incident occurred.
“We had just fed some iguanas and swam with pigs and now we were going to do the sharks. We were actually a little bit more afraid of the pigs than the sharks,” said Jeremy Jones, the boy’s father. “It was portrayed that we weren`t in any major or real danger.”
Asher walked into the water, his mother filming the experience on her phone.
Then a shark latched onto him, sinking its teeth into his shoulder.
“I was scared to death,” Asher said.
“It was quite terrifying. My whole world kind of stopped,” Christine Jones, the boy’s mother.
Luckily Asher’s father was next to him and got the shark off of his son.
“I was able to grab onto the shark as it grabbed onto his back and my left hand fingers went into his gills and my right hand touched on one of the fins but as soon as I did that the shark let him go,” Jeremy Jones said.
Asher walked away with a small bite on his back.
“It started to hurt and it felt like an alien with a bunch of fingers. It was super weird,” Asher said.
They rushed to the boat where a pediatrician and an EMT were standing by.
He didn't even need stitches.
“I actually went through a phase where I was a little bit upset about the whole thing,” Christine Jones said.
The Jones have spoken with some shark experts who said Asher may have been targeted because of his light coloring.
“Apparently sharks see yellow and he believes the shark thought he was a fish and really thought he was food,” Christine Jones said.
The experts say even gentle Nurse sharks shouldn't be around humans while they're being fed which is what happened in this case.
“There should probably be a little more information given as to shark interactions just to keep tourists safe, people`s children safe,” Christine said.
But the fear is now behind Asher.
“I think it was amazing and crazy,” he said. “Like I think I will swim with sharks again."
He is thrilled to walk away with a scar and a story.
"I’m so lucky that happened to me,” he said.
