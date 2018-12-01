GOP suspicion after Democratic sweep in California

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018, file photo, Yolanda Jimenez casts her mail-in ballot in at the voting center at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. In California, the election doesn't always stop on Election Day and this year, in a string of closely contested U.S. House races, it was only the beginning. A stunning 5 million ballots were counted in the state after the election ended on Nov. 6, some not until several weeks later. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (Rich Pedroncelli)