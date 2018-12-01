Garrison, San Augustine ready for round 2

GARRISON, TX (KTRE) - The Garrison Bulldogs and San Augustine Wolves are looking to be the top team form the Pineywoods in 2A DI this Saturday when they take the field at Nacodoches High School.
The game is for the Regional Semifinal and was set for Friday night but the two teams decided to move the game to Saturday because f the threat of weather.
Both teams enter the game with a lot of momentum and historically they have been successful teams. Garrison went three rounds deep last year and San Augustine went five rounds deep last year.
“When it comes to 2A football, region 3 is the toughest in the state in Texas football,” San Augustine coach Marty Murr.
The two teams have already played once this year with the Bulldogs winning 49-38 in a week 3 non-district game in San Augustine.
“It will not be easy,” Garrison running back Sebastion Porter said. “It will be tougher to win another time. They are a tough opponent.”
For San Augustine to win, they will need to stop Porter, who has become one of the premier backs in the state. But behind him, there is still more running power with the Watts twins and a tough quarterback.
“No one talks about him but the quarterback for Garrison is really good,” Murr said. “He has a lot of speed and can get you. They are doing good. They did this is 3A last year and are back this year in 2A.”
The winner of the game will get the winner of Tenaha vs Carlisle, which will be played Saturday, 2 p.m. at Hallsville.
