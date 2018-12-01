Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live: A First Alert Weather Day continue through the rest of Friday. Cloud cover has kept most thunderstorm development to a minimum most of the day today, but a few storms could still develop before late evening. However, storm development becomes much more likely late this evening as a cold front begins to push into East Texas. The worst of the severe weather looks to be north of the I-30 corridor, but an enhanced risk for severe storms is in place for all areas along and north of I-20. The main threat with these storms will be damaging winds and maybe some hail, but isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out, especially in far northern counties of East Texas. The cold front will move through quickly overnight, with severe threats diminishing shortly after midnight tonight. Clearing skies are expected for Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid 50s. Still warm and breezy Saturday afternoon with highs reaching the lower to mid 70s. More sunshine Sunday, but with less wind and warm temperatures again with afternoon highs near 70 degrees. Another cold front pushes through early Monday morning. Only a very slight chance for a few light sprinkles along this front, but this time, cooler air will filter in behind the front. Temperatures will be in the 50s for much of next week with overnight lows back in the 30s.