Longview home a total loss after fire Saturday

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - UPDATE: The Longview Fire Department said a house fire is now out.
Crews were quickly on the scene of the fire at the wood framed home in the 1000 block of East Cotton Street, but by the time they arrived, the flames had engulfed the whole home.
5 engines were called out to the fire.
The fire department said the structure is being considered a total loss.
They said the family was not home at the time the fire broke out.
The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.
PREVIOUS STORY: Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Longview.
According to a tweet from the Longview Police Department, units are responding to the area near East Cotton and Davis Street for traffic control near a reported structure fire that the Longview Fire Department is responding to.
Details are limited at this time. KLTV will continue to update the story.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.