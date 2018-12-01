Colby Carthel picked as next SFA head football coach

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -The search for an SFA Football head coach has come to an end.
A source with the SFA Athletic Department has been able to confirm with our Caleb Beames that Colby Carthel will be the next head football coach.
Carthel is coming from Texas A&M Commerce where he led the Lions to the NCAA Division II playoffs the past four years and had a record of 57-17 as the Lions head coach.
That run includes a 2017 National Championship.
This will be the second time SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey has hired Carthel. Carthel got the job at Commerce while Ivey was in charge of the program.
He will take over a program that went 2-7 this year under interim Head Coach Jeff Byrd. Byrd was given control of the the program for the season after former head coach Clint Conque resined in June. Conque was serving a suspension for allegedly violating university policies.
An official announcement is expected to be made on Sunday.
