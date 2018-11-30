15-year-old accused of robbing gas station at gunpoint turns himself in to Tyler police

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A 15-year-old turned himself in to the authorities in connection to an October aggravated robbery.
According to Tyler police, a juvenile turned himself in to investigators at 8 a.m. on Friday after they informed him to do so. They reported that the teenager was involved in the aggravated robbery of a Chevron Mart on Oct. 27.
Tyler police report that the 15-year-old allegedly robbed a clerk at gun point at the Chevron Mart, located at 1808 West Gentry Parkway. In a previous report, they stated the suspect covered his face upon entering the store and produced a handgun. He then walked behind the counter and reportedly demanded the clerk give him money.
After the clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, the teenager fled on foot, according to Tyler police.
After the 15-year-old was processed at the police department he was transported to the Juvenile Attention Center.
