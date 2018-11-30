Whitehouse police identify person shot in officer-involved shooting

WHITEHOUSE, TX (KLTV) - Whitehouse police have identified the person shot by one of their officers during an incident outside a Longview police officer’s home.
Whitehouse Police Chief Ed Morris identified Benjamin Stacey as the person shot outside the residence Nov. 19.
Stacey was taken to the hospital and released later the same day, Morris said.
“We aren’t sure what he was doing there,” Morris said on Tuesday. “It’s all under investigation.”
Morris said the department received a call in the early morning hours of Nov. 19 about a possible burglary in progress in the 900 block of Peggy Drive.
The incident occurred outside the residence of Longview police Lt. Paul Hickey, according to the Longview Police Department.
Morris said earlier that the Whitehouse police officer is the person who fired the gunshot. That officer is on administrative leave, which is customary after an officer-involved shooting.
Morris also said charges are pending while the incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. No arrests have been made in the case, Morris said.
Morris declined to identify the Whitehouse officer who fired the shot, and also declined to identify a second person who police say was also detained outside the residence.
Disclosure: Stacey is the son of KLTV General Manager Pat Stacey.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.