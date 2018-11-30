VIRAL VIDEO: Ohio firefighters rescue dog trapped in icy lake

NORTON, OHIO (KLTV) - A Great Pyrenees named Frankie escaped a close call when she became trapped in an icy lake Thursday in Norton, Ohio.
Norton Fire Division firefighters responded to the scene.
The fire department posted video of the rescue to social media Thursday afternoon. Since it was posted, it has been viewed more than 93,000 times and received more than 1,400 shares and 270 comments.
In the video, the dog struggles to stay afloat in the icy water as firefighter Dwyane Marty swims out to help her to shore.
The dog’s owner told crews she let her dog out and a few moments later she fell through the ice.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.