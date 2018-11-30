Tyler, Smith County officials discuss Cold Weather Response Plan

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -Emergency and public service officials from throughout Smith County and The City of Tyler came together this afternoon to ensure the area is prepared for the cold weather expected this winter.
“Everybody that’s here today we work together from the medical community to law enforcement to the fire department and EMS,” says Mike Frost Assistant Fire Chief for the City of Tyler.
The cold weather plan is reviewed by this group each year to make sure all information is up to date and officials know where to point those in need.
Assistant Chief Frost says the biggest changes to this years plan were updating the hospitals name and contact information for what is not UT Health East Texas and encouraging residents with disabilities to sign up for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry.
The plan also includes tips on how to treat hypothermia and Frost bite as well as ways people can be prepared in the case of a repeat of last years ice event.
“Make sure you have some stuff at home water and other things that you need,” says Frost. “If the weather gets like that just stay at home, if you’ve got to get out in it plan your route and if you’re going to take a long trip look at the weather ahead of time.”
Once this year’s cold weather plan is finalized it will be posted on the Tyler Fire Departments website.
