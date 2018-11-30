Tyler police release name of man killed in motorcycle wreck on SSW Loop 323

On Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 6:55 p.m., Tyler Police responded to the intersection of WSW Loop 323 and Kinsey on a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle. Investigators determined that a vehicle driven by a 25 year-old was traveling E/B on loop 323 and did a U-turn at the intersection of Kinsey to head back W/Bound. The driver of the vehicle failed to see the motorcycle that was traveling in the W/B center lane as it was entering into the intersection on a green light. Both vehicles collided in the intersection that resulted in the death of the operator of the motorcycle at the scene of the crash. The deceased is identified as Dustin Woodruff, W/M, age 22 of Tyler, Texas. Accident investigators are on scene and will have the intersection temporally shut down to complete their investigation.