TJC’s The Nutcracker welcomes back former dancers for 30th Anniversary

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - To help celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Tyler Junior College’s ‘The Nutcracker’ the school is welcoming back former East Texas dancers.
TJC invited Kathryn Wallace, Lily Davidson, and Kimberly Hutchins who all either grew up performing in TJC’s nutcracker production or trained at TJC, to come back and perform in the milestone production. While these dancers have gone on to dance professionally in New York, Florida, and Alabama, they’re all happy to be back on stage in their hometown.
“Really special I haven’t danced here in a really long time and it’s so great just coming back and also with all the other alum as well," dancer Kimberly Hutchins said. "It’s just going to be a real fun experience to be able to experience that again with all of them.”
All three dancers said this performance will be a special moment for everyone."
“My dad has not seen me perform in six years, ever since I moved away from home so this experience for me is very like emotional," Lily Davidson said. "He’s going to be so proud of me [and] my East Texas family is going to be so proud of me.”
Each of them said they are looking forward to performance day.
“It’s super exciting to perform at such an amazing theater and to perform with my old TJC family," Kathryn Wallace said.
The 30th Anniversary of TJC’s ‘The Nutcracker’ will be held on Saturday, Dec 1 at the UT Tyler Cowan Center.
