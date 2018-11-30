Suspect who allegedly fired shot during Tyler altercation with girlfriend indicted

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A suspect who is accused of firing a gun in the air during an altercation with his girlfriend has now been indicted.
Finist Brooks, 42, of Tyler was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Brooks was indicted Nov. 15 in a Smith County courtroom.
He was initially arrested in May 2018 by Tyler Police Department officers.
At the time of the arrest, TPD officers said Brooks and his girlfriend became involved in an argument during which time he allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened her.
Police said she was able to get ahold of the gun and tossed it to the side. He then retrieved it and shot up into the air.
No one was injured in the incident.
