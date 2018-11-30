Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Woman shot in chest when gun fires during cleaning

The actor was identified as Jordan Lavar Roberson, 32, of Tyler. Roberson alleged that he was taking the pistol apart to clean it and accidentally discharged a round. The victim stated that she had heard the pistol rack just prior to the shot and also alleged that it was an accidental discharge. Smith County Sheriff’s Investigators responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. They were able to collect evidence and take statements from the involved parties. At this time, the evidence is consistent with an accidental discharge. There were five minor children inside the residence and CPS was notified.