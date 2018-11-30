Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Woman shot in chest when gun fires during cleaning

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office
On November 30, 2018 at approximately 12:05 a.m. Smith County Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a deadly conduct call at an address in the 11100 block of Spur 248. Upon the arrival of deputies, both the victim and the actor were located in the living room. The victim was awake and coherent at the time of contact. Deputies observed that she had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest area. She was transported to UT Health Northeast by UT Health EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
The actor was identified as Jordan Lavar Roberson, 32, of Tyler. Roberson alleged that he was taking the pistol apart to clean it and accidentally discharged a round. The victim stated that she had heard the pistol rack just prior to the shot and also alleged that it was an accidental discharge. Smith County Sheriff’s Investigators responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. They were able to collect evidence and take statements from the involved parties. At this time, the evidence is consistent with an accidental discharge. There were five minor children inside the residence and CPS was notified.
Jordan Roberson was taken into custody and booked into the Smith County Jail for Felon in Possession of a Firearm as well as warrants for Parole Violation and Possession of Marijuana. No bond has been set on the firearm charge at this time.