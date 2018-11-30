Police warn buyers/sellers of scams and robberies this holiday season

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - It’s the time of the year when police say people are the most vulnerable to crime.
"When you are like I am, older, people try and take advantage of you," seller Charles Hooks says.
Charles Hooks is selling his vintage motorcycle. But while he waits for potential buyers, he says he sometimes feels like a sitting duck, just waiting to be swindled.
"Say for instance a cyclist wants to hop on the motorcycle to see how it runs, well then hes out of sight, and you wont ever see him again," Hooks says.
And unfortunately, instances like this are all too common, especially during the holiday season.
“People are buying things from other people on the internet, whether it be Craigslist or Facebook marketplace and when they would go to meet these people sometimes they would get robbed,” Marshall police public information officer Kelly Colvin says.
So, the Marshall police department set up a meeting place, just a few feet away from the police departments doors.
"Just to try and offer a safer place for people to go for those transactions," Colvin says.
Marshall police say the best way to avoid being scammed by a potential buyer is to meet in a well lit area or parking lots that have security cameras.
After the two reserved spots were added to the departments parking lot, Colvin says the number of calls of car jackings and robberies have drastically decreased.
“If someone is not willing to meet you at a law enforcement agency, if they are good and honest people, that should be a red flag that you might want to consider buying or selling from someone else,” Colvin says.
Marshall police tell us that even if you are not in the Marshall area, to take advantage of these so called ‘safe spots’, contact your local law enforcement agency to see if they are willing to accommodate.
