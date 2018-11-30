Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: Cloud cover will be increasing tonight with a slight chance for a few sprinkles or some patchy light drizzle overnight into tomorrow morning. Friday afternoon and evening will be a First Alert Weather Day with the chance for a few strong storms, especially in northern areas of East Texas. A strong storm system will push a cold front through the area late in the day Friday with showers and thunderstorms developing ahead of the front. Some rain during the afternoon could help to decrease the severe weather threat for Friday night, but storms could still strengthen quickly along the cold front. Damaging winds will be the main threat with any strong storms, but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out, especially along and north of the I-20 corridor. Rain will end overnight into early Saturday morning with clearing skies Saturday afternoon. Still warm and breezy this weekend, but another cold front late Sunday into early Monday will bring cooler temperatures back for next week.