One injured in rollover wreck with pin in north of Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - One person was injured in a rollover wreck with a pin-in north of Tyler.
Just after 7:15 a.m., a pickup truck lost control and overturned on 110 Van Highway southeast of Toll 49 in Smith County.
A person who was trapped inside the truck was extricated by fire crews. The extent of the person’s injuries is not known at this time.
Another vehicle trying to avoid the initial wreck slid off the other side of the road and crashed into the ditch. No one was injured in that crash.
Expect delays traveling on Highway 110 between Mt. Sylvan and Tyler.
