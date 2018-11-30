Murder charges could be refiled on 2 suspects in Whitehouse shooting

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Documents obtained Friday show the murder case against a Whitehouse man and Tyler man were dismissed because more investigation is needed.
The motion to dismiss states murder charges could be re-filed if evidence warrants it.
Nathan Garcia and Colton Tate were arrested last November in connection with the death of Andrew Carpenter, 19, of Whitehouse. Martin Reynolds Jr. is the alleged shooter and is scheduled for a murder trial on Feb. 4.
The charges against Garcia and Tate were dismissed on Thursday. They still have pending charges of tampering with evidence in connection with the same case and are scheduled to plead guilty. Tate is scheduled to plead on Dec. 18 and Garcia on Dec. 20.
Carpenter’s body was found inside a home in the 8800 block of Deerwood Drive with a gunshot wound to the chest. Witnesses at the location performed CPR on Carpenter until EMS arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
“Although there was sufficient probable cause at the time of the arrest and indictment of the Defendant for the felony offense of MURDER, the state fells that it is in the interest of justice at this time to dismiss this case without prejudice,” the motion states. “At this time, more investigation is need and the State will refile the case should the evidence warrant it.”
