Motorcyclist evading DPS trooper crashes along Sulphur Springs roadway

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A motorcyclist was injured during an attempted DPS traffic stop in Sulphur Springs when he attempted to flee, DPS says.
According to DPS Trooper Shawn Droddy, a trooper was attempting to pull the motorcycle over when the driver attempted to flee. The man, who officials say is from Sulphur Springs, drove along College Street, and eventually sideswiped a car. He was ejected from his motorcycle.
A helicopter was dispatched to the scene to take the man to a trauma center. The incident remains under investigation by Trooper Shawn Droddy.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.