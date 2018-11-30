Matt Wells named Texas Tech head football coach

In a release from Texas Tech announcing the hire, athletic director Kirby Hocutt praised Wells. “Quickly in the interview process, it became clear Matt Wells and his leadership style were a perfect fit to lead our football program,” Hocutt said. “We have a great future in store under Coach Wells, and I firmly believe he is the right coach to take us to an elite level. We are thrilled to welcome Coach Wells and his family to Lubbock.”